A jury convicted a man arrested in Puerto Rico two years ago of raping a child 15 years ago in Lancaster city, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

On Feb. 17, the jury found Pablo Cotto-Martinez, 47, of Guayama, Puerto Rico, guilty of rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, unlawful contact with minors, corruption of minors and incest, on Feb. 17, the district attorney's office said.

The trial lasted two days, the district attorney's office said. It took the jury 40 minutes to deliberate.

The abuse happened in the 600 block of South Prince Street in Lancaster city around 2007, according to the district attorney's office. Cotto-Martinez was 32 at the time and the child was approximately 5 years old.

Charges were filed on Feb. 5, 2020. Police arrested Cotto-Martinez in Puerto Rico five days later and brought him back to the county.

The child reported the abuse with Lancaster city police in January 2020.

Lancaster County Judge Jeffery Wright will sentence Cotto-Martinez at a later date. Wright also presided over the trial.

Cotto-Martinez is in Lancaster County Prison.