A man was arrested on Tuesday in Lancaster city after he pulled a handgun on another individual during an argument over $600.

Christo Belony was arrested Jan. 11 after police received a call that he and another individual, Yaxiel Rodriguez, had pointed handguns at a man who accused Belony of stealing $600 from him using Cash App, according to a criminal complaint.

The victim showed Belony the Cash App transaction on his phone and Belony tried unsuccessfully to grab it, at which point the victim offered to fight Belony, according to a criminal complaint.

Belony and Rodriguez then allegedly pointed handguns at the victim, and Belony said "don't make me shoot you out here," according to a criminal complaint.

The victim then called police, and after a short foot pursuit Belony and Rodriguez were arrested.

Belony was found to have a handgun on his person, while police said Rodriguez had disposed of his during the chase.

Belony was charged with one count of felony robbery, one count of felony conspiracy to commit robbery, one count of felony firearms not to be carried without a license, one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one count of disorderly conduct.