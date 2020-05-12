A man was arrested just after midnight on Tuesday after firing several shots into the air, running on school property and then losing his gun, police said.

East Cocalico police officers responded to the call for shots fired near Ream Road and Keith Court at 12:03 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

Christopher W. Scott, 23, of Stevens, was charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, recklessly endangering another person, loitering and prowling at night and disorderly conduct, according to police.

Scott was impaired and had fired "several shots into the air," police said. No injuries were reported.

Police said Scott was seen running from where he fired the shots and ran to Reamstown Elementary School property and Reamstown Park.

Scott "lost possession of the firearm in an unknown location," police said.

The gun was located Tuesday. Police did not specify where the gun was found, or who found it.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Scott is in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $10,000 bail, according to online court documents. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 18 at district judge Nacy Hamill's office.

For more Lancaster County news: