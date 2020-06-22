An 18-year-old Lancaster man is in custody following the shooting of a 17-year-old boy earlier this month.

Brandon Lee Hill, Jr. was arrested by East Lampeter Township police officers on Saturday, according to police. He remains in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bail.

Lancaster city police say Hill was in a fight with another male in the 700 block of South Marshall Street on June 8 when the 17-year-old intervened to stop the fight.

A separate confrontation between Hill and the boy ensued and resulted in Hill shooting the 17-year-old in the foot. The unidentified boy was taken to the hospital by private transport and is expected to survive.

Hill faces charges of aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, persons not to possess firearms and firearms not to be carried without a permit, according to police.