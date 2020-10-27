A 26-year-old Lancaster city man was arrested and charged in the stabbing of another man in the city on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Kenneth Douglas Clark, of the 500 block of Poplar Street, was charged with aggravated assault and possessing instruments of a crime.

Clark is accused of stabbing a man in the torso around 6:35 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, in the 400 block of Beaver Street, police said.

The man, whose age was not immediately known, was stabbed in the torso, police said. Lancaster city police public information officer Lt. Bill Hickey said that the man needed surgery and is expected to survive.

Police said there was no known connection between the two men.

Police released photos of a man they believe to be Clark on Friday morning. Lancaster city police arrested Clark late Friday night.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Clark is in Lancaster County Prison after failing to pay $150,000 bail.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 4 in front of District Judge Adam Witkonis.

For more Lancaster County news: