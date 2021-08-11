A Virginia man who took part in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and was later arrested at an East Cocalico Township motel stole more than $5,000 in antiques from an Adamstown antique mall, according to Ephrata police.

Zachary Jordan Alam, 29, of Centreville, Virginia, was charged with burglary and theft by unlawful taking Wednesday after authorities found $5,684 in stolen antiques in his room at the Penn Amish Motel at 2480 North Reading Road, police said in a news release issued Wednesday. FBI agents discovered the stolen items while serving a search warrant at Alam’s room at 8:20 p.m. on Jan. 30.

Alam had checked into the motel on Jan. 26, following the insurrection.

A court docket indicates a criminal complaint was filed against Alam on Tuesday.

Police had earlier responded to a burglar alarm at Stoudt’s Antique Mall at 2800 North Reading Road in Adamstown at 9:42 p.m. on Jan. 29, according to the news release. The antique mall is less than a mile away from the Penn Amish Motel.

Investigators found items out of place in the store, and surveillance footage showed a hooded man burglarizing the business and stealing items, police said.

The missing antiques and a ring worn by Alam at the time of his arrest were identified as property stolen from the store, according to the news release. Authorities also found clothing matching what was worn by the burglar in the surveillance footage.

Alam remains in federal custody, police said.

A preliminary hearing has not been scheduled, according to court documents.