A Lancaster man wanted for a parole violation was pepper-sprayed and arrested in a Red Carpet Inn room last week, according to East Hempfield Township police.

Ian David Hall, 31, was charged with additional felonies after police say he kicked a parole officer during the incident, which police say happened around 2:41 p.m. on July 20.

Parole officers arrested Hall in the motel room without incident, according to police. But when the officers removed the handcuffs from behind Hall's back to place them in a transfer belt in front of him, he began to resist, police said.

After being pepper sprayed, Hall then "donkey kicked" as the officers were taking him out of the room, police said. One of the agents was kicked in the upper thigh and the other one had her thumb "impacted by one (Hall's) kicks," according to police.

Police said that the parole officer's finger was fractured.

Hall is in Lancaster County Prison on $100,000 bail, according to court documents. He's charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.

Police didn't specify how Hall violated his parole, which stems from a 2016 driving under the influence conviction, according to court records. Hall was sentenced to be on parole for a minimum of five years, beginning in 2017, after a negotiated guilty plea.

He has a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. on August 4 in front of district judge Brian Chudzik, according to court records.