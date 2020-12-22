Police arrested a Texas man on Monday at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) where he was getting ready to fly back to Texas after attacking a woman in West Hempfield Township, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

Tomas Martinez-Martinez, 35, of Houston, was charged with felony counts of strangulation and intimidating a witness, along with two misdemeanors.

The woman, who was in a relationship with Martinez-Martinez, moved back to Lancaster County to "get away from him and be with family," the district attorney's office said.

Martinez-Martinez followed her to a Quarry Road home, where he repeatedly punched her, strangled her and threatened to kill her children, according to the district attorney's office.

He then broke the woman's phone before leaving the house so she couldn't call the police, according to the district attorney's office.

Martinez-Martinez was caught before boarding his plane back to Texas, the district attorney's office said. He is currently in Arundel County, Md. and will be extradited back to Lancaster County.

A preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled.

For more Lancaster County news: