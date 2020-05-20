A Delaware County man has been charged after he forced his way into a residence, cooked himself a meal and took a shower, police said.

Miles Patrick Riehl, 26, rang the doorbell of a residence in the 1700 block of Sammar Drive May 19 and told the homeowner he would harm him if not given food, Manheim Township police said. When the homeowner refused, Riehl pushed his way into the residence.

The homeowner and another resident fled the house out of fear, police said, and Riehl locked the door behind them.

Riehl then began cooking spaghetti and clams, which he took out of the resident's freezer, police said.

When police arrived at the residence, Riehl was taking a shower. After a struggle, he was arrested, police said.

Manheim Township Police Chief Thomas Rudzinski said the residence was chosen at random. "But that doesn't make it any less frightening," he said.

"When answering a caller at a door, regardless of the time of day, it is best to attempt to determine who is at the door prior to the door being opened," he said.

Riehl was charged with burglary, robbery, resisting arrest and terroristic threats, court documents said. He is currently at Lancaster County Prison, unable to post $200,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 3, court documents said.

