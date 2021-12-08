A man and woman who police found shot to death early Monday morning inside an Ephrata home died in a murder-suicide, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Naraly Archibald, 19, died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head, an autopsy Wednesday morning showed, Diamantoni said. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Juan Dalmolin, 61, who is Archibald’s uncle, died of a single gunshot wound to the head. His death was ruled a suicide.

Get Help If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org, 800-273-8255. Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889. Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.

Dalmolin shot and killed Archibald around 4:20 a.m. at a residence in the 200 block of Mortar Lane, Ephrata police said in a news release.

Police were initially dispatched to the residence for a report of a man with a rifle. Someone fired shots as officers were arriving at the residence, police said.

Three other residents in the home were unharmed.

Investigators quickly suspected the incident was a murder-suicide, though Diamantoni’s ruling on Archibald and Dalmolin’s deaths was not made until Wednesday.

Archibald was remembered Tuesday as a “nice, sweet girl” who regularly served as her grandmother’s caregiver. She had graduated from Ephrata High School in June and frequently shared her digital artwork on her social media accounts.

The shooting is the third murder-suicide in Lancaster County this year.

Wesley S. Frey Jr., 31, shot and killed his 61-year-old father Wesley S. Sr. with a crossbow and then barricaded himself in a room and killed himself inside their Mount Joy home Sept. 29. David Preston, 63, gave toxic levels of fentanyl and other medications to his 60-year-old wife Victoria and then ignited a flammable substance on his body and around their Mount Joy Township home, causing it to explode June 1.