The former internet technology director at a Lancaster County company stole nearly $2.8 million from the company, federal prosecutors said.

Steven J. Russo, 43, of Pennsburg, Montgomery County, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and filing false tax returns Thursday in U.S. District Court in Philadelphia.

He faces up to 23 years in prison, plus restitution and fines when he is sentenced September 24.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office takes offenses like embezzlement and tax fraud very seriously,” said U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain. "My office will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to protect innocent businesses and taxpayers from being victimized by this type of fraud."

Thomas Fattorusso, a criminal investigations special agent for the IRS, said, Russo's plea "underscores our commitment to protecting the integrity of the tax system by ensuring that everyone pays their fair share of taxes."

Federal prosecutors did not identify the company Russo embezzled from, saying it is a victim. Efforts to reach Russo were unsuccessful.

According to charging documents filed in January, Russo used his access to the company's lines of credit and credit cards to direct unearned money to him and companies he owned.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Russo made false invoices to cover his thefts, the documents said. He used some of the money he stole to buy "a large number of electronic tablets" which he then sold.

He also reported earning $18,579 in 2017 when he really earned nearly $1 million.