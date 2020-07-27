A Manor Township man accused of throwing a child from a vehicle onto the shoulder of Route 30 has been arrested but is now free from incarceration after posting bail.

The child was able to land on his feet after being thrown, but police did not indicate if the child suffered any injuries.

That’s according to online court documents, which showed Monday morning that Tyree V. Berry, 34, was arraigned Friday on charges, including felony child endangerment.

Those charges were filed after Manheim Township police were called about 5:35 p.m. July 19 to a stretch of Route 30 near its intersection with Manheim Pike, according to charging documents.

There, police said they found a 28-year-old woman and her 2-year-old son.

The woman told police she was driving a vehicle along Route 30, and Berry and her son were riding as passengers.

At some point, she and Berry began arguing and he threatened to kill her, police said.

Because she feared for her life, the woman pulled over onto the highway’s shoulder, got out of her car and attempted to flag down a passersby, charging documents show.

“She was so scared she stood in Route 30 to get passing drivers’ attention,” police said.

A witness stopped to help, and that’s when police said Berry threw the child from the vehicle, tossing him underhand to the shoulder of the roadway.

“The child happened to land on his feet,” police said. “The child was very close to the fog line, and the . . . witness was concerned the child may be struck by a passing car or may run into the road.”

Police said they were told that the woman tried to stop Berry from throwing the child, putting her hands near Berry’s face. Berry bit the woman, breaking her skin on one finger, police said.

“The finger was bleeding profusely when I arrived,” an officer wrote in charging documents.

Berry then moved into the vehicle’s driver seat and fled the area, police said, citing the witness.

Online court documents show that Berry was later arrested and charged with felony child endangerment, as well as lesser charges of simple assault and terroristic threats.

Berry is free from incarceration after securing $25,000 in surety bonds from a professional bondsman, online court documents show.

Berry is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing Aug. 4.

