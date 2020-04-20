A man accused of stabbing a 73-year-old man several times with scissors has been ordered to stand trial on attempted homicide, burglary and related charges.

According to testimony at Kawan Watt's remote preliminary hearing last Tuesday by Lancaster city Detective Ryan Burgett, Watts attacked 73-year-old Saheeb Abdus Sabur after he entered an apartment building without invitation in the 100 block of South Prince Street March 3.

Sabur was visiting a friend at the apartment building when he told Watts to leave, Burgett said. Watts then attacked Sabur, knocked him the ground and stabbed him in the back.

Sabur sustained a collapsed lung, and survived after emergency surgery at a local hospital, the Lancaster District Attorney's Office said.

During the attack, Watts told Sabur "I'm going to kill you," Burgett said.

Watts turned himself in March 10 after a warrant was issued for him, Lancaster city police said.

Watts is at Lancaster County Prison on $1 million bail, the district attorney's office said.