The man who police say stabbed a 73-year-old male last Tuesday on the 100 block of S. Prince St. in Lancaster city turned himself into police after a warrant was issued for him, according to Lancaster city police.

Kawan R. Watts, 26, stabbed the male in the shoulder after the male approached him for sitting in the stairwell of the building, according to police.

He turned himself into police around 4 p.m. on Monday, police said.

The 73-year-old man, Saheeb Abdus Sabur, sustained injuries to his shoulder and his hands but is expected to recover.

Watts has been charged with attempted homicide, burglary, terroristic threats and possessing instruments of crime.

Police said he is in Lancaster County Prison.

