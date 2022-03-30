A man accused of shooting and killing a 19-year-old at a Lancaster city gas station earlier this month told police he felt threatened at the time, according to testimony at a preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon.

Carlos Almanzar-Torres, 21, told police he felt threatened by Damian Santiago, who he claimed grabbed his gun during a fight and who could be seen on video evidence inside the store striking Almanzar-Torres first, said Lancaster city police Detective Ryan Burgett, the only witness called to testify.

Almanzar-Torres has been charged with criminal homicide and two counts of recklessly endangering another person for the shooting that took place at an A-Plus Sunoco gas station at 111 West Orange Street at 10:17 p.m. March 14. He will next face a formal arraignment for those charges at 9 a.m. April 29.

A judge has not yet been assigned to the case, a Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson said.

Almanzar-Torres, who has been held in Lancaster County Prison without bail since March 15, was led into the courtroom in handcuffs and a green jumpsuit. He sat quietly and alert throughout the proceeding, hanging his head as prosecutors played about four minutes of a graphic video of the shooting and the moments inside and outside the gas station before it took place.

The two city residents arrived at the gas station moments apart, arguing as they entered the store, the video showed. Burgett said there is “absolutely no indication” the two met at the gas station on purpose, noting that Almanzar-Torres had been delivering food just before the shooting.

Burgett said Almanzar-Torres had previously loaned Santiago money for a cellphone, but had not been paid back by the time of the incident, leading to the argument.

Once inside the store, Santiago punched Almanzar-Torres in the head, leading to a scuffle that saw both men fall onto the ground. A struggle then ensued, during which a single shot was fired, striking an ice cream freezer.

Investigators are unsure who fired the first shot, Burgett said. Almanzar-Torres later told police the gun went off during the scuffle when Santiago reached for it.

Once separated, Almanzar-Torres fired a second shot, this time striking Santiago directly in the chest.

Almanzar-Torres then paced around the store, during which time Burgett said he was clearing an apparent jam in the gun, before punching Santiago several times and leaving. Surveillance footage showed Almanzar-Torres initially driving home before he turned himself in at the city police station with his arms raised about an hour later.

Two store clerks inside the gas station could be heard in the video shouting throughout the incident, one of them begging Almanzar-Torres to put down the gun and repeatedly telling him to calm down. One of the store clerks called 911, but Santiago had died by the time Almanzar-Torres was arrested.

Kane Podraza, a public defender representing Almanzar-Torres, argued that the two charges of recklessly endangering another person should be dropped, saying Almanzar-Torres was “not in the vicinity” of the two store clerks during the shooting and did not point the weapon at them. But Lancaster County Assistant District Attorney Sean Barrett argued and Judge Bruce Roth agreed that a jury be allowed to decide whether the charges hold merit, calling the scene “a chaotic situation.”

The gun was later found in the front seat of Almanzar-Torres’ car, parked across the street from the police station, Burgett said.

Another person in the video, who police have identified as a possible witness to the shooting, also entered the store but appeared to leave before the incident took place. Police have not been able to contact the person.

Two shell casings that were recovered from the scene were sent to be analyzed by a ballistic test, the results of which have not yet returned, Burgett said.