A man that police said shot a 17-year-old girl on April 15 turned himself in on Monday, April 27, after a warrant had been issued.

Luis Antonio DeJesus, 18, no address provided, fired several shots at an occupied building on Manor Street in Lancaster city, Lancaster Bureau of Police said. As a 17-year-old girl ran to get inside the building, she was shot in the leg.

DeJesus fled the scene in a dark SUV, police said.

Police believe the shooting was due to a fight.

The girl was transported to the hospital for treatment and is expected to recover, police said.

DeJesus has been charged with aggravated assault and several other counts, Lancaster city police said.

He was taken to Lancaster County Prison but released after posting 10% of his $100,000 bail through a bondsman, police said.

