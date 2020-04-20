Police say they have identified the man accused of shooting a 17-year-old girl in Lancaster city last Wednesday.

Luis Antonio DeJesus, 18, no address provided, fired several shots at an occupied building on Manor Street in Lancaster city, Lancaster Bureau of Police said. As a 17-year-old girl ran to get inside the building, she was shot in the leg.

DeJesus fled the scene in a dark SUV, police said.

Police believe the shooting was due to a fight.

The girl was transported to the hospital for treatment and is expected to recover, police said.

DeJesus has been charged with aggravated assault and several other counts, Lancaster city police said. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information on this incident or the location of DeJesus is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone.

