Justo Smoker, the man already charged with kidnapping missing Amish teenager Linda Stoltzfoos last June, has been held for county court in her death at a preliminary hearing Friday afternoon.

While the body of the 18-year-old has not been found, prosecutors don’t need a body to charge someone with homicide. Stoltzfoos disappeared June 21 while walking from church to her parents’ Upper Leacock Township home.

In a preliminary hearing, prosecutors must present sufficient evidence that a crime was committed and that the defendant probably is responsible and, therefore, that a jury or judge should hear the case at the county court level.

At the conclusion of the hearing at Lancaster County Courthouse, which lasted about 1 hour and 20 minutes, District Judge Denise Commins ruled the prosecution had met that burden.

The next step in the homicide case will be a formal arraignment, where a judge will read the charge to Smoker and where he will enter a plea of not guilty or guilty. That is scheduled for March 26.

Investigators zeroed in on Smoker after obtaining surveillance video from a home on Beechdale Road showing his car at an intersecting farm lane near Stumptown Road. The intersection was the last place Stoltzfoos was seen and is just four-tenths of a mile from her home.

Another witness, and data from Smoker’s cellphone, placed Smoker at a Ronks business later the day she went missing. Investigators found her bra and stockings buried in nearby woods.

Those and other connections led prosecutors to charge Smoker on July 10 with kidnapping and false imprisonment. He’s been at Lancaster County Prison without bail since.

Stoltzfoos’ disappearance led to numerous searches by hundreds of people in areas where she was last seen and on Welsh Mountain, a rugged, largely rural area in the county’s eastern end.

Then, on Dec. 21 — six months after Stoltzfoos went missing — Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams announced the homicide charge.

She cited the discovery of Smoker’s DNA on one of Stoltzfoos’ stockings and there being no indication she was alive among reasons for the charge.

Prosecuting someone for homicide when the victim’s body has not been found is rare.

Only one such case has been prosecuted in Lancaster County, that of James D. Lewis Jr. — known as “Squirt” — who disappeared 29 years ago and whose mother’s boyfriend was convicted of third-degree murder.

At the time of Stoltzfoos’ disappearance, Smoker had been out of prison for about 16 months after serving 12 1/2 years of a 30-year maximum sentence for a string of robberies in August 2006 of which he and his brother Victor were convicted.

Smoker has pleaded not guilty to the kidnapping and false imprisonment charges.