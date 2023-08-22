A man abducted the employee of an East Hempfield Township business Friday during an armed robbery, eventually abandoning him in northern Maryland, police said.

East Hempfield police were dispatched about 10 a.m. Friday to Largo of Lancaster, an “internet sweepstakes café” at 3071 Columbia Ave. that offers gambling-related tech games, such as digital slot machines.

Earlier that morning, police said, a female employee had been forced into the building by a man with a gun who was wearing a construction vest and hat. The employee opened the store’s safe and placed an undisclosed amount of cash in a bag, at which point the two got into her car to drive to an undisclosed area in northern Maryland, where the thief exited the car and the employee called police.

Police are still investigating the robbery with help from the FBI and are asking anyone with information about the incident or Largo of Lancaster to call the department at 717-898-3103.