A 25-year-old man was shot in Lancaster city Monday afternoon and undergoing treatment at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital, police said.

The victim’s name and his condition were not immediately released.

In a news release, Lancaster police said callers reported multiple gunshots about 2:50 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Vine Street. Witnesses saw young males fleeing.

The hospital then informed police at 3:05 p.m. that a man, who had been shot in the lower torso, had arrived.

Police said they did not immediately know if the shooting was related to earlier gunfire at Lafayette and New Dorwart streets.

In that incident, police said, no injuries were reported after shots were fired just before 1 p.m. Police found shell casings in the 500 block of Lafayette Street, and a vehicle was struck by bullets.

Police ask anyone with information to call the police station at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913.