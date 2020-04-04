A 24-year-old man is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Route 222 early Saturday morning, according to East Cocalico Township police.

Police identified the man as Kody Weaver, of Lancaster. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the Lancaster County Coroner’s office, according to police.

Weaver was killed near mile marker 46.8 and was struck by a vehicle heading southbound at 4:11 a.m., police said.

The driver of the vehicle attempted to avoid Weaver, police said. It is unknown why he was walking on Route 222.

Police said they are not releasing the name of the driver, who is from Berks County.

