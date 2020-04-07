A 19-year-old Lancaster man will stand trial for his role in the fatal shooting of one man and the wounding of another man after a drug deal last month at an East Lampeter Township motel.

Tyler Elian Gonzalez-Inthiphan waived his preliminary hearing Monday, April 6, on homicide, attempted homicide and related charges in the March 19 death of Alexander Aureli Rivera, 22, of Lancaster.

Waiving the hearing means Gonzalez-Inthiphan concedes prosecutors have enough evidence to show that a crime was likely committed and it will be up to a jury or judge to decide his responsibility.

According to East Lampeter police and the Lancaster County District Attorney's office, Gonzalez-Inthiphan and Joshua Luciano, 19, of Lancaster, opened fire on the two men from Luciano's Acura. Surveillance video shows muzzle flashes coming from the driver and passenger side of the car, they said.

The shooting happened about 1:18 a.m. at the 1722 Motor Lodge, 1722 Old Philadelphia Pike, police said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Rivera died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to authorities. The other man, whose name wasn't provided, was shot in the abdomen.

A date hasn't been scheduled for Luciano's preliminary hearing. Both men are being held without bail at Lancaster County Prison

For more Lancaster County crime news: