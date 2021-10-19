A 26-year-old worker at a Park City Center kiosk helped provide first aid to a man injured in Sunday’s mall shooting, a video obtained by LNP | LancasterOnline shows.

Khali Truitt said he was working at the iColor cellphone repair kiosk when he saw five males begin to jump one male a few feet away from him. The male being jumped, who was accompanied by a friend of his, tried to pull his gun out to get the others off him, Truitt said.

Truitt said the male being jumped wasn’t the first to shoot. Instead, one of the others shot him, prompting the male to start firing back at them. Truitt immediately took cover on the ground, he said.

Truitt’s account and the videos provide more detail to a story of a chaotic scene at the mall Sunday. Police said the shooting, which left four injured, began after two males who knew each other fought over a gun one was holding before the armed male, identified by police as a 16-year-old from Lancaster city, fired at least two shots.

Police said an armed bystander with a legally owned and carried gun, who had been in a nearby store, approached the scene and fired shots at the people fighting.

Truitt heard but could not completely see the bystander shooting, he said. A separate video obtained by LNP | LancasterOnline shows Truitt taking cover behind a store counter before being beckoned away by a man holding a gun, who Truitt said was the armed bystander. Truitt told the armed bystander he was going to render first aid to one of the people shot after hearing the injured person pleading for help, he said.

In a different video, Truitt is seen providing first aid to an injured male on the ground, using the male’s T-shirt to apply pressure to a wound. Truitt said the male had been shot in three places but he was bleeding out of his face the most, so he applied pressure there.

Police said those shot included the 16-year-old suspect, two other men who were fighting over the gun, and a woman who had been walking through the mall with her family and was hit in the arm. None of the injuries were life-threatening, and two of those shot have already been released from the hospital, police said.

As of Tuesday, no one had been formally charged in the shooting, though the 16-year-old is hospitalized and in police custody.

Truitt returned to work Tuesday and said he’s not scared or paranoid but is trying to be more aware of his surroundings.

“I kind of stared everybody that was walking by me down, just being as vigilant as I can be, because I obviously wasn’t too vigilant on Sunday,” he said.