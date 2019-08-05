Four males, including a 15-year-old, have been charged in a Lancaster shooting that left a man injured in the legs and groin, according to police.

The victim, a 52-year-old Lancaster man, was working on his vehicle in the 1st block of West Filbert Street just before 1 p.m. July 28 when he was confronted by the males, police said.

The males were looking for another person who was not there, police said. One of the males, Farhad Wahidullah, 27, took a handgun from his waistband and handed it to Nicholas Rosario, 20, who fired the gun at the victim, police said.

The group included Jonathan Lopez, 18, who told the victim, "If your man ain't here, you're going to get it," according to police. A 15-year-old, Jamareon Johnson, was also with the group, which ran on foot after the shooting.

All four males were charged with aggravated assault and conspiracy to aggravated assault, including Johnson, who was charged as an adult.

A Manor Street resident found a Kel-Tec 9 mm handgun on a roof nearby. The handgun had been reported as stolen to West Lampeter Township police. It was collected as evidence, police said.

The males are in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.