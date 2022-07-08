An unidentified armed male was taken to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment and a mental health evaluation Friday evening after police responded to a domestic disturbance call in Conestoga Township that lasted more than five hours.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of Sand Hill Road about 12:22 p.m. When they arrived and began setting up a perimeter, a male went inside the home with a weapon, state police said in a news release Friday evening.

The Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team also responded and was able to make contact with the male and took him into custody shortly before 6 p.m.

No further details were immediately available Friday evening.

Homeowners were told to shelter in place and police shut down several roadways in the rural, hilly area about 8 miles south of downtown Lancaster.

At least two dozen police vehicles could be seen in a field on Sand Hill near the standoff location.

The Pennsylvania State Police Aviation Unit and fire police from local departments also responded.

