A male was shot in southeast Lancaster midday Monday, according to police.
A deputy coroner arrived on scene just after noon.
Medics were called to the 300 block of Howard Avenue near Rockland Street just after 11 a.m., according to 911 dispatches.
Police found a man who had been shot when they arrived.
Officers and investigators are on scene, according to police.
Howard Avenue is closed between South Duke and Rockland streets.
City police on the scene of a shooting on Howard Ave off South Duke Street. Howard Ave closed between South Duke Street and Rockland Street. @LancasterOnline pic.twitter.com/7ulwACnNRk— Blaine Shahan (@BlaineShahanLNP) September 23, 2019
