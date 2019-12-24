Lancaster EMS is offering in-home vaccinations at no cost for people 18 and younger who have Medicaid through AmeriHealth Caritas.

The initiative is part of the agency’s community paramedic program.

Jessica Yasher, AmeriHealth’s director of plan operations and administration, said scheduling difficulties and transportation problems make it difficult for some families to get to doctor’s offices.

“We’re trying to come up with innovative ideas to bridge that gap,” she said, noting that in the long run, promoting the health of members is expected to mean fewer hospital and emergency room visits.

“We’ve had good success with other (Lancaster EMS) programs,” Yasher said.

Program’s doing more

The community paramedic program has grown significantly since starting about five years ago.

Carli Moua, a pre-hospital registered nurse, supervises three paramedics in the program. All four of them split their time between emergency calls and the non-emergency in-home visits.

“It’s just very rewarding,” she said. “Another huge part of these visits is talking to the families about the importance of preventive care, about the importance of their well-child checks.”

And, she said, they try to help families address barriers to care that keep them from seeing their primary care doctors.

The policy at most doctors’ offices is two phone calls, send a letter “and then they stop trying,” Moua said, noting that the in-home offer gives families another, easier chance to say yes to vaccines.

“This is not a strong-arm tactic,” Lancaster EMS executive director Bo May said, noting that if patients decline the offer of vaccinations, the agency doesn’t insist.

Contracts between Lancaster EMS and insurers form the basis of the program.

With AmeriHealth, Moua said, in-home visits are scheduled for patients with conditions including asthma and diabetes who were recently discharged from the hospital.

More recently, wound care, blood draws and vaccination were added.

Moua said AmeriHealth has identified about 700 young members who are not current on their vaccinations, and May said another insurer is in the process of signing up for the program, with interest from other organizations as well.