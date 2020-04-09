At 5:55 p.m. Thursday, April 16, please step outside your homes in Lancaster city, being careful to maintain safe social distance from your neighbors.

Bring a musical instrument outside. Or just bring some pots and pans. And at precisely 6 p.m., make some joyful noise! Cheer, sing, sound some musical notes.

Join what we’re calling The Community Clamor to thank the health care providers putting their lives on the line to care for those who are suffering from COVID-19. To thank the cleaners sanitizing health care spaces. To thank other essential workers. To shake off some of our sadness and anxiety. And to connect as a community, to remind us all that we’re in this together.

This effort is being led by LNP | LancasterOnline, Music For Everyone and the City of Lancaster.

We will hear you at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 16.

