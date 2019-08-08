As it looks to move its huge Mother’s Day fundraiser to a new location next year, Make-A-Wish is working to arrange a new route for its convoy of hundreds of tractor trailers.

For years the convoy has traveled from Lancaster to Ephrata and back on Route 222. Now, the organization that grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses is seeking approvals for a route that would take the trucks through northwestern Lancaster County.

The potential route would apparently include Mount Joy Borough and Mount Joy and Rapho townships, according to officials there, but Make-A-Wish declined an LNP request for information.

“Since all parties have not been communicated with, we have no further comment,” said Dennis Heron, president and CEO of the organization’s Philadelphia, Delaware and Susquehanna Valley chapter.

The annual Make-A-Wish fundraiser — which includes festivities at the host site followed by the truck rides for children — had been based at Burle Business Park on the edge of Lancaster city for nearly all of its 30-year history.

But in June, Make-A-Wish put out a call for a new location, saying it had been informed that site was no longer able to host the growing event.

LNP reported that month that Manheim Auto Auction publicly expressed interest in hosting the convoy at its campus off Route 72 in Penn Township, and Make-A-Wish said it planned to study the offer. Comment from Manheim Auto Auction was not available Wednesday.

Meanwhile, officials in some communities have already been contacted about a possible new route, and on Monday the Mount Joy’s Borough Council approved a request for the convoy to go through town on Route 230 next year, according to borough manager Samuel Sulkosky.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

He indicated, however, that the overall plan was still in process, pending approval from all parties involved.

In neighboring Rapho Township, manager Sara M. Gibson said in an email that convoy organizers had reached out and staff would meet with them soon, with the conversation “really at an introductory stage at this point.”

Mount Joy Township manager Justin Evans wrote that the township had been notified of a proposed change to include Cloverleaf Road and Route 230, but hadn’t received anything official.

Penn Township manager Mark Hiester said in an email that the township hadn’t been contacted.