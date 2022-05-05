The massive Make-A-Wish Mother's Day Truck Convoy, which moved to a new route in 2020, is back for 2022.

The annual event, which draws more than 500 "big rig" trucks from across the United States and also draws crowds of spectators to line the route, will be held Sunday, May 8 (Mother's Day).

Rapho Township supervisors last week approved a request from Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware and Susquehanna Valley to hold the annual Mother’s Day truck convoy on municipal and state roads starting at 1:30 p.m. on May 8. Truck parking begins at 8 a.m., with the carnival beginning at 9 and the convoy at 1:30.

The event raises funds to grant the wishes of children with critical illnesses. According to Make-A-Wish, the convoy provides funding for more than 75% of the wishes granted in the Susquehanna Valley chapter each year.

As of today, more than just under $350,000 had been raised toward the $623,000 goal.

Because of the pandemic, last year's convoy scaled back the fundraising goal, raising nearly $300,000. Read more on last year's event here.

Cilck here for more information on the convoy, and you can find the route, which starts at Manheim Auto Auction, here, as well as below. The route ends at Routes 283 and 772 outside Mount Joy. Onlookers will be able to watch from any safe point along the convoy’s route, including Main Street in Mount Joy.