The Mother's Day convoy that raises money for Make-A-Wish hit a barrage of speed bumps this year.

One day before dozens of trucks were scheduled to leave from the Manheim Auto Auction, Make-A-Wish announced that the event will go virtual and will be postponed for three months.

The new date for the convoy is Sunday, Aug.16.

This is the 31st year for the event, which recently moved the start of the convoy to Manheim Auto Auction after Burle Business Park, the convoy’s and festival’s previous host, said it could no longer host the massive event after 2019.

The virtual convoy will be broadcast live on Make-A-Wish's Facebook page, the foundation said.

The modified convoy will include the top 30 drivers and key sponsors and will still leave from Manheim Auto Auction.

Story continues below video:

“We look forward to helping make the August event the best it can be during these challenging times,” Manheim Auto Auction vice president and general manger Joey Hughes said in the press release.

Make-A-Wish said the decision was made by staff and the volunteer convoy committee "out of an abundance of caution for the medically fragile children that attend the convoy carnival each year."

There will not be a carnival this year, Make-A-Wish said.

Updated information will be announced weekly on the Mother's Day Truck Convoy Facebook page beginning May 17.

