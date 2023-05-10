More than 200 trucks will leave the Manheim Auto Auction on Sunday afternoon to help make wishes come true, part of an event that’s become an annual staple for thousands of people in Lancaster County.

Festivities for the 34th Make-A-Wish Mother’s Day Truck Convoy begin at 9 a.m. with food, music and games. The convoy kicks off at 1:30 p.m. on the 26-mile route around the Mount Joy area.

The event raises over 75% of the funds needed to grant wishes for the Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware and Susquehanna Valley Chapter each year. With about a week left before the event, over $264,000 of the $700,000 goal had been raised, according to the Make-A-Wish website.

Last year, 15,000 to 20,000 people looked on along the convoy route, according to Terry Finch, committee chair of the event. At least 4,000 people are expected at the auto auction throughout the day.

More than 50% of the funds are raised by drivers, Finch said. Last year, there were 227 trucks. About a week before this year’s event, 291 drivers had preregistered. Most drivers raise money year-round with each driver’s total determining their placement in the convoy.

To drive in the convoy, a driver must raise at least $100. In recent years, the trucks in the Top 30 have each raised at least $3,000.

Each year, there are around 200 volunteers to set up the day before and distribute the food, run the games and organize the drivers at the event.

An online auction went live Monday morning and will be running for a week, through 11:59 p.m. Monday. All auction items, such as a toy convoy merry-go-round, a Barnstormers gift basket, and tickets to the Fulton Theatre, will be onsite at the auto auction.

Registration is open until the convoy begins. To volunteer, sign-up here. To donate, click here.

A visit from the foundation’s founder

An addition to this year’s convoy will be the attendance of Make-A-Wish co-founder Linda Pauling.

Pauling’s son Chris was diagnosed with leukemia and wished to become a police officer. In April 1980, their Phoenix community came together to fulfill 7-year-old Chris’ dream.

Not long after, Make-A-Wish was created to grant a wish of every child battling cancer.

The Philadelphia, Delaware and Susquehanna Valley Chapter has been a topic of conversation at Make-A-Wish for the success of its convoy, Finch said. Over the years, other chapters have visited to replicate it in their own areas.

One of the reasons, according to Finch, is because the area is a popular one for trucks, so there are a lot of local companies that want to support Make-A-Wish.

“We've been able to get a lot of what we do donated, so we have very little expenses for the event,” Finch said. “That allows us to put more money towards granting wishes.”

The convoy will be livestreamed on LancasterOnline and its Facebook page on Sunday.