Make-A-Wish is holding a virtual giving week from April 22 through 29, to help it prepare to grant wishes for children with critical illnesses.

The nonprofit is aiming to raise $11,000 a day, and is directing donations to wishesarewaiting.com.

The fundraiser for which Make-A-Wish is best known here — its annual Mother's Day truck convoy and carnival — has been postponed until further notice because of COVID-19.

“Wish kids and their families need us to keep them hopeful now more than ever,” said Dennis Heron, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware & Susquehanna Valley. “We know this crisis is impacting so many of us, but a gift of any size during this critical time will help make future wishes possible.”