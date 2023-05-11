Ryley Nazario is unlike most children in her Central Manor Elementary class. She loves swimming, drawing and playing with her friends, but she also has had 19 surgeries in her 9 years of life and will be one of the featured children in the Mother’s Day Make-A-Wish truck convoy.

Ryley is one of the rare Americans who has Pfeiffer syndrome, a genetic disorder that affects the early growth of the skull in infants. According to Boston Children’s Hospital, it affects one out of every 100,000 infants. It fuses the baby’s skull bones together prematurely, creating growth problems.

Ryley has suffered airway obstructions, sleep apnea, physical limitations and other complications from her condition. She has had many hospital stays, some for months at a time. She had a tracheotomy and her parents, Vanessa and Jose Nazario, had to consistently change it to ensure she was breathing properly.

“We would never wish that on anybody, to go through something like that,” Jose Nazario said.

The Nazario family moved to Lancaster County in 2021, seeking a change of pace from the New York City area during the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. They live in Manor Township near Mountville now.

Finding a love for water

Despite the surgeries and complications of her syndrome, Ryley is finding her own identity in early adolescence. Her parents describe her as happy and sassy, and she enjoys making new friends and meeting people. Her parents expressed how relieved they are that Ryley’s friends she has made at Central Manor treat her the same as anyone else, as they have experienced cruelty from other children who did not know Ryley.

One of her new and developing loves is swimming. Ryley recently had her tracheostomy tube removed, and since then she has been able to jump in the water and go to the beach. The process, also called a tracheotomy, is a surgical opening through the neck into the windpipe (trachea), through which a tube is inserted to provide an airway.

Her parents said when they go on vacation, Ryley is constantly jumping in and out of pools and hot tubs.

“Kids love water,” Vanessa Nazario said. “She loves to swim now that she has no trach, which I mean, you take for granted. You can't go in the water when you have a trach.”

Wish come true

Ryley loves swimming so much that when the Make-A-Wish Foundation approached her, a nonprofit that helps fulfill the wishes of critically ill children, all she wanted was a pool. After jumping through some hoops and restrictions with neighborhood rules, Ryley was able to get a hot tub that she constantly goes in.

Ryley is one of the many kids featured in the 34th Make-A-Wish Mother’s Day Truck Convoy, an annual fundraiser for the nonprofit during which more than 200 trucks will depart from Manheim Auto Auction Sunday afternoon and make a 26-mile route in Mount Joy. Truckers, local companies and residents donate funds that go to the Philadelphia, Delaware and Susquehanna Valley chapters of Make-A-Wish. Thousands or people come to watch the convoy or attend the carnival.

The 2022 truck convoy raised $543,875 for the organizations with 500 trucks participating.

This year’s convoy has raised more than $306,000 of its $700,000 goal for this year, with Ryley on board one of them. The trucks will depart at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, with a carnival, food trucks and games starting at 9 a.m.

“She'll love it,” Vanessa Nazario said. “The louder, the better.”

The Nazario family attended a banquet three weeks ago leading up to the convoy where there were many children who have benefited from Make-A-Wish. Jose and Vanessa Nazario said how they felt so welcomed by the organization and that their support was not just a one-time gift of a hot tub, but a sense of belonging in a community of families who have all walked difficult roads.

“They've always been nothing but super sweet,” Vanessa Nazario said “Just to see those smiles I can't even imagine what it’s like to be on the other side of giving versus receiving.”