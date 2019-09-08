The Make-A-Wish Foundation is seeking approvals for a new northwestern Lancaster County route for its annual Mother's Day convoy that gives critically ill children rides in tractor-trailer trucks.

The proposed route would begin and end at the Manheim Auto Auction in Penn Township, taking the convoy of hundreds of trucks west on four-lane Route 283 toward Elizabethtown, then back through Mount Joy on Route 230.

Leaders said they still need some approvals from municipalities and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, but things are going well so far.

They’re planning the same framework the event has had for the past three decades: a morning carnival followed by the trucks’ departure at 1:30 p.m. — but from the auction to Mount Joy instead of from Lancaster to Ephrata.

“We’re just absolutely delighted that all indications appear that this tradition is going to change and be improved upon,” said Dennis Heron, president and CEO of the organization’s Philadelphia, Delaware and Susquehanna Valley chapter.

The nonprofit put out a call for a new location in June, saying it had been informed that Burle Business Park was no longer able to host the growing annual event.

Shortly thereafter, Manheim Auto Auction expressed interest in hosting the festivities on its property off Route 72, south of Manheim.

“As the world's largest wholesale auto auction, it's only fitting that we host the world's largest truck convoy,” said Joey Hughes, who is general manager of the local auction.

The event will require moving a few thousand auction cars, Hughes said, but “we are blessed with many team members that have voiced their eagerness to help make the Make-A-Wish convoy successful.”

The proposed route Auction to Mount Joy Road/Route 772, by way of Power, Auction, Junction, Mill and South Colebrook roads

Route 283 west to Route 230/West Main Street in Mount Joy, by way of the Rheems exit and Cloverleaf Road

South Esbenshade Road to Strickler Road to Mount Joy Road

Drivers not returning to the auction would get on Route 283 from there; those who are returning would retrace the beginning of the route in reverse

Details of proposed route

Rod Finch is a 40-year-old Maytown resident who watched the convoy as a young boy in Lancaster and has been one of the event’s top drivers in recent years.

A key part of the team working on 2020 plans, he said they tried hard to find a suitable route from Manheim to the Ephrata area that has supported them so well over the decades, but that proved impossible.

Instead, the proposed new “truck-friendly” route would take the back way out of the auction to Route 772/Mount Joy Road, Route 283 West and then Route 230 through Mount Joy.

The whole loop would be almost exactly the length of the former route — about 24 miles —\!q and he expects it would take a driver about an hour and a half to complete it.

Since only some of the trucks have child passengers, the plan would be for drivers who do not have children in the trucks to leave via Route 283 after going through Mount Joy instead of returning to the auction.

Organizers said trucks could start parking in the auto auction lot south of Manheim as early as 6 a.m. the day of the event, and drivers would be warned not to come through Manheim Borough, which has very narrow streets.

They also noted that the convoy would be restricted to 25 miles per hour in towns and 35 miles per hour on the highway.

New area

The proposed route would take the convoy right through the middle of Mount Joy, and borough manager Samuel Sulkosky noted that the council already approved a motion to participate and seems excited by the idea.

“It’s a great charitable organization,” he said, noting that the convoy raises about $600,000 “and they do good things with the money.”

“Mount Joy has really rolled out the red carpet for us,” Finch said, noting that he lives near there and in his experience the community “really comes out for pretty much any event.”

Organizers are also enthusiastic about the auction site, which has ample parking space for the thousands of people expected to attend. Space was an issue at Burle.

Finch said Manheim offered its indoor auction lanes as a location for the event’s food vendors, so organizers won’t have to rent tents for that as they have in the past.

Seanna Crosley, Make-A-Wish’s vice president of development, said that while the organization works to finalize plans for a Manheim-based convoy in 2020, it is going to make “a concerted effort” to thank Ephrata-area communities for their past support and encourage them to come out to the new location and participate there.

“I think it’s an opportunity to open it up to a lot more people who maybe never made the drive out to Lancaster or Ephrata to see it in the past,” said Terry Finch, who is the co-chair of the event’s convoy committee and is also married to Rob Finch.

She noted that the Lancaster and Ephrata areas will continue to have a Make-A-Wish presence due to events like potluck dinners and pig roasts that drivers host throughout the year to raise funds.

And, she said, after it rained all day at this year’s convoy, it’s definitely comforting to know that many of the pre-convoy activities will be under a roof at the auction site next May 10.

“It’s icing on the cake to know that we have that kind of security there, even though it’s not going to rain,” she said.

