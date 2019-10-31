A majority of Pennsylvania voters support an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s behavior, according to a Franklin & Marshall College Poll released today, October 31.

Of the 482 people polled, 47% “strongly support” and another 10% “somewhat support” the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry into Trump’s conduct regarding his contact with Ukraine.

Meanwhile, 37% strongly oppose the impeachment inquiry and 5% somewhat oppose it.

The portions of voters strongly favoring and strongly opposing the inquiry pretty much follow the party breakdown of the poll’s participants, of whom 47% were Democrats and 39% Republicans.

G. Terry Madonna, the director of F&M’s Center for Politics and Public Affairs, said the party-line split on the impeachment inquiry is representative of today’s split in American politics.

“The polarization is much more extreme right now,” Madonna said, noting that the impeachment inquiry into Trump is being received differently than the country’s inquiry into former President Bill Clinton in 1998.

“We are a deeply divided nation, far more than we were back in 1998,” Madonna added.

Michael Soslow, a Lititz resident and registered Republican who participated in the poll, said he is not sure there would be such urgency to impeach another president under the same circumstances.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“I’m not necessarily happy for where things are at, but I’m not sure it warrants an impeachment,” Soslow said.

Lynne Hellmann, an East Hempfield Township resident and registered Republican, also participated in the poll. She said she supports an inquiry into Trump, but only if it’s done according to appropriate rules and “out in the open and transparent.”

Hellmann voted for Trump in 2016 and said she continues “to support the direction he’s going in.”

“But I don’t agree with anyone being above the law,” she added, saying her opinion on the president changes “day to day.”