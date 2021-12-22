A major Pennsylvania Farm Show food court vendor is pulling out of next month’s show amid concerns over rising rates of COVID-19.

PennAg Industries Association will forgo hosting their PennAg Food Booth at January’s Farm Show, according to a message posted on their website.

“While it saddens us to not have a strong presence with our food booth, we are confident our decision is in the best interests of our members, our board and our staff,” the company said in the message.

Executives and staff at PennAg had considered for weeks how to host the booth “productively and efficiently” while also mitigating health risks, but eventually determined it was not feasible, according to the message.

The decision to pull out of the Farm Show was made “with the overarching concern for our members’ well-being, and ability to keep their businesses open and operational, without risking the health of their employees outweighing all other factors,” PennAg said.

Daily risk analyses and current health concerns, anticipated spikes in rates of COVID-19, shortages of hospital staff and space and “the sheer nature of the enclosed Farm Show atmosphere” were also factors, according to the message.

The 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show will be held Jan. 8 through 15 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg.