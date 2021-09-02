Major flooding is reported at the Conestoga River in Lancaster.

The river was at 17.62 feet as of 6:30 a.m., according to a hydrograph provided by the National Weather Service. The river was projected to peak at 17.8 feet before receding.

Major flooding begins when the river hits 15 feet, according to NWS. Here are the impacts flooding has depending on what the depth of the river is:

- 11 feet: Grofftown Road floods

- 13 feet: Several homes are affected by high water (NWS doesn't specify where)

- 15 feet: Many homes near the river are affected by high water

- 17 feet: Flood waters begin to reach the Hunsecker's Mill Covered Bridge

If the river does reach 17.8 feet, it'll be among the top five historic crests for the river. Here's a look at the Conestoga River's historic crests:

1. 27.9 feet on June 23, 1972

2. 21.30 feet on Sept. 8, 2011

3. 18.14 feet on Jan. 25, 1978

4. 17.8 feet on Oct. 9, 2005

5. 17.52 feet on Aug. 24, 1933