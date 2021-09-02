Heavy rain and flooding in Lancaster County

Debris from previous storms sits on the banks of the Conestoga River in Brownstown during heavy rain from the remnants of Tropical storm Ida Wednesday September 1, 2021.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

Major flooding is reported at the Conestoga River in Lancaster.

The river was at 17.62 feet as of 6:30 a.m., according to a hydrograph provided by the National Weather Service. The river was projected to peak at 17.8 feet before receding.

Major flooding begins when the river hits 15 feet, according to NWS. Here are the impacts flooding has depending on what the depth of the river is:

- 11 feet: Grofftown Road floods

- 13 feet: Several homes are affected by high water (NWS doesn't specify where)

- 15 feet: Many homes near the river are affected by high water

- 17 feet: Flood waters begin to reach the Hunsecker's Mill Covered Bridge

Conestoga River Hydrograph 9/2/21

A hydrograph for the Conestoga River in Lancaster city as of Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.

If the river does reach 17.8 feet, it'll be among the top five historic crests for the river. Here's a look at the Conestoga River's historic crests:

1. 27.9 feet on June 23, 1972

2. 21.30 feet on Sept. 8, 2011

3. 18.14 feet on Jan. 25, 1978

4. 17.8 feet on Oct. 9, 2005

5. 17.52 feet on Aug. 24, 1933

Flooding, high water, power lines down as Ida dumps rain on Lancaster [photos]

Lititz Springs Park was under water and the Conestoga River was rising near Brownstown in Lancaster County on Wednesday afternoon as the remnants of Hurricane Ida dropped up to 3 inches of rain in some areas. 

