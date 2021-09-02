Vehicles wait for other commuters to pass by so they can travel under the Enola Low Grade overpass heading south into Quarryville where the road was just about impassable at 5:00PM on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
Motorists drive around a pickup truck that became stranded in high water next to Stauffer of Kissel Hill 301 Rohrerstown Road in East Hempfield Township, after heavy rain Wednesday, Sep. 1, 2021. Police eventually closed Rohrerstown Road between Noll Drive and Embassy Drive.
Woodstream Corp. installed a make shift dam to prevent water from coming into the plant along East Front Street in Lititz during heavy rain from the remnants of Tropical storm Ida Wednesday September 1, 2021.
The storm downed power lines Wednesday morning on the 1000 block of Columbia Avenue in Lancaster Township causing a power outage in the area, according to PPL. Traffic lights are out on Columbia Avenue at West End Avenue, President Avenue and Abbeyville Road.
PPL crews arrived to repair power lines in the 1000 block of Columbia Avenue in Lancaster Township around 1:30 p.m. Lights have been out on Columbia Avenue at President Avenue and at Abbeyville Road since 11 a.m. The light at Columbia Avenue and West End Avenue, however, is working.
Sandbags at the Lancaster Area Sewer Authority prepping for Ida
Sandbags are piled at the door of the Lancaster Area Sewer Authority pumping station on Bridge Valley Road in West Hempfield Township Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. The pumping station is next to Chiques Creek, which has a history of flooding. Mike Kyle, executive director at Lancaster Area Sewer Authority, confirmed that the sandbags were placed at the door of the pumping station in the event of flooding. Kyle said that sandbags were being used at several LASA facilities that commonly experience flooding.
Sheep gather together along the 2000 block of Beaver Valley Pike just south of White Oak Road in Strasburg as the water from the Big Beaver Creek rose into the field where they live on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
A truck sat and observed the South Fork Big Beaver Creek rise on Archery Road in New Providence Township where the road became impassable at 4:00PM according to a neighbor on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. The neighbor lady said in the 28 years she has lived there, the water never came past the gate pictured on the left side of the photo.
Motorists drive through high water next to Stauffer of Kissel Hill 301 Rohrerstown Road in East Hempfield Township after heavy rain Wednesday, Sep. 1, 2021. Police eventually closed Rohrerstown Road between Noll Drive and Embassy Drive.
Flooding, high water, power lines down as Ida dumps rain on Lancaster [photos]
Lititz Springs Park was under water and the Conestoga River was rising near Brownstown in Lancaster County on Wednesday afternoon as the remnants of Hurricane Ida dropped up to 3 inches of rain in some areas.
Weather Sep 1 2021
A motorist drives through high water on Wabank Steet just off Hershey Avenuye in Lancaster city after heavy rain Wednesday, Sep. 1, 2021.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Weather Sep 1 2021
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
Heavy rain and flooding in Lancaster County
Fast moving flood waters on Middle Creek cover a private road along Cocalico Creek Road in West Earl Twp. during heavy rain from the remnants of Tropical storm Ida Wednesday September 1, 2021.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Heavy rain and flooding in Lancaster County
A duck floats through a flooded Lititz Springs Park during heavy rain from the remnants of Tropical storm Ida Wednesday September 1, 2021.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Heavy rain and flooding in Lancaster County
Flooding in Lititz Springs Park during heavy rain from the remnants of Tropical storm Ida Wednesday September 1, 2021.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Heavy rain and flooding in Lancaster County
Traffic negotiates the large puddle along Route 501 in Lititz during heavy rain from the remnants of Tropical storm Ida Wednesday September 1, 2021.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Heavy rain and flooding in Lancaster County
Traffic moves across the Route 772 bridge over the Conestoga River in Brownstown during heavy rain from the remnants of Tropical storm Ida Wednesday September 1, 2021.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Heavy rain and flooding in Lancaster County
Debris from previous storms sits on the banks of the Conestoga River in Brownstown during heavy rain from the remnants of Tropical storm Ida Wednesday September 1, 2021.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Heavy rain and flooding in Lancaster County
Torrential downpour at the Turkey Hill along Route 501 in Lititz during heavy rain from the remnants of Tropical storm Ida Wednesday September 1, 2021.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Heavy rain and flooding in Lancaster County
Water gushes down a storm drain at the intersection of South Spruce Street and West Second Avenue in Lititz during heavy rain from the remnants of Tropical storm Ida Wednesday September 1, 2021.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Heavy rain and flooding in Lancaster County
Water shoots out of a drain spout at the Leola Produce Auction during heavy rain from the remnants of Tropical storm Ida Wednesday September 1, 2021.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Heavy rain and flooding in Lancaster County
Tim Charles, left, Lydia Charles, 12, and Colin Charles, 9, take a stroll through a flooded Lititz Springs Park during heavy rain from the remnants of Tropical storm Ida Wednesday September 1, 2021.
CHRIS KNIGHT
Heavy rain and flooding in Lancaster County
Sheets of water slide down Spruce Street in Lititz during heavy rain from the remnants of Tropical storm Ida Wednesday September 1, 2021.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Heavy rain and flooding in Lancaster County
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Heavy rain and flooding in Lancaster County
Cars drive through run off from the corn fields along Millway Road in Warwick Twp. during heavy rain from the remnants of Tropical storm Ida Wednesday September 1, 2021.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Ida in Lancaster
A heavy downpour caused flooding on Wabank Road off Hershey Avenue in Lancaster city.
Ida in Lancaster
Ida in Lancaster
Ida in Lancaster
A towing company picks up a minivan that was stranded in water on Marshall Avenue in Lancaster city on Wednesday.
The on-ramp to Route 30 East near Park City Mall was closed on Wednesday afternoon.
ASHLEY STALNECKER | Staff Writer
Ida in Lancaster
ASHLEY STALNECKER | Staff Writer
Ida in Lancaster County
Golden Meadows Park in East Hempfield Township was partially under water on Wednesday as remnants of Hurricane Ida moved through Lancaster County.
ASHLEY STALNECKER | Staff Writer
Ida in Lancaster County
Geese hang out in a flooded field in East Hempfield Township in Lancaster County on Wednesday.
ASHLEY STALNECKER | Staff Writer
Power lines down
PPL crews arrived to repair power lines in the 1000 block of Columbia Avenue in Lancaster Township around 1:30 p.m. Lights have been out on Columbia Avenue at President Avenue and at Abbeyville Road since 11 a.m. The light at Columbia Avenue and West End Avenue, however, is working.
Sandbags at the Lancaster Area Sewer Authority prepping for Ida
Sandbags are piled at the door of the Lancaster Area Sewer Authority pumping station on Bridge Valley Road in West Hempfield Township Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. The pumping station is next to Chiques Creek, which has a history of flooding. Mike Kyle, executive director at Lancaster Area Sewer Authority, confirmed that the sandbags were placed at the door of the pumping station in the event of flooding. Kyle said that sandbags were being used at several LASA facilities that commonly experience flooding.
Sheep gather together along the 2000 block of Beaver Valley Pike just south of White Oak Road in Strasburg as the water from the Big Beaver Creek rose into the field where they live on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Heavy rain and flooding in Lancaster County
First responders assess the situation with an abandoned van in flood waters along Cabin Drive in West Earl Twp. during heavy rain from the remnants of Tropical storm Ida Wednesday September 1, 2021.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Heavy rain and flooding in Lancaster County
Flood waters cut through fam land in West Earl Twp. during heavy rain from the remnants of Tropical storm Ida Wednesday September 1, 2021.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Heavy rain and flooding in Lancaster County
Flood waters cover Rothsville Road East of Lititz during heavy rain from the remnants of Tropical storm Ida Wednesday September 1, 2021.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Heavy rain and flooding in Lancaster County
A West Earl Twp. employee places a barricade on Log Cabin Road at Zook’s Mill covered bridge during heavy rain from the remnants of Tropical storm Ida Wednesday September 1, 2021.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Heavy rain and flooding in Lancaster County
Flood waters overtake Rothsville Road at Clay Road in Warwick Twp. during heavy rain from the remnants of Tropical storm Ida Wednesday September 1, 2021.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Weather Sep 1 2021
Flood waters from the Conestoga Creek cover Marietta Avenue next to the Conestoga House, 1608 Marietta Ave. in Lancaster Township Wednesday, Sep. 1, 2021.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
Weather Sep 1 2021
Flood waters from the Conestoga Creek close Harrisburg Pike just west of Park City at the Manheim Township - East Hempfield Township Wednesday, Sep. 1, 2021.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
Weather Sep 1 2021
A person was rescued by firefighters from their vehicle in high water on McGovernville Road north of Harrisburg Pike in East Hempfield Township Wednesday, Sep. 1, 2021.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
Weather Sep 1 2021
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
Weather Sep 1 2021
A pick-up truck drives through water on Farmingdale Road north of Oreville Road in East Hempfield Township after heavy rain Wednesday, Sep. 1, 2021.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
Weather Sep 1 2021
Water is two feet deep, according to the gauge, right, after heavy rain on North Plum Steet at the Amtrak underpass Wednesday, Sep. 1, 2021.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
Weather Sep 1 2021
A tow truck prepares to move a mini-van that became stranded in high water on the 1200 block of Marshall Avenue in Manheim Township, after heavy rain Wednesday, Sep. 1, 2021.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
Weather Sep 1 2021
A bicyclist battles spray from passing vehicles while riding through standing water on Harrisburg Avenue at Charlotte Street in Lancaster city after heavy rain Wednesday, Sep. 1, 2021.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
Weather Sep 1 2021
A PPL crew works to restore power after lines can down in the1000 block of Columbia Avenue in Lancaster Township Wednesday, Sep. 1, 2021. Trees appeared to have brought down the power lines.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
Weather Sep 1 2021
A PPL crew works to restore power after lines can down in the1000 block of Columbia Avenue in Lancaster Township Wednesday, Sep. 1, 2021. Trees appeared to have brought down the power lines.