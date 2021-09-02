Editor's note: Water levels on the Conestoga continue to change on an hourly basis. This story will be updated as more information is known.

Major flooding is reported at the Conestoga River in Lancaster Thursday morning.

The river was at 18.49 feet as of 10:10 a.m., according to a hydrograph provided by the National Weather Service. The river is predicted to crest at 18.6 feet.

That puts Thursday's water level at the third highest level that the river has ever been, according to National Weather Service data.

Here's how much rain Ida dropped on Lancaster County on Wednesday.

Major flooding begins when the river hits 15 feet, according to NWS. Here are the impacts flooding has depending on what the depth of the river is:

- 11 feet: Grofftown Road floods

- 13 feet: Several homes are affected by high water (NWS doesn't specify where)

- 15 feet: Many homes near the river are affected by high water

- 17 feet: Flood waters begin to reach the Hunsecker's Mill Covered Bridge

Here's a look at the Conestoga River's historic crests prior to tropical storm Ida:

1. 27.9 feet on June 23, 1972

2. 21.30 feet on Sept. 8, 2011

3. 18.14 feet on Jan. 25, 1978

4. 17.8 feet on Oct. 9, 2005

5. 17.52 feet on Aug. 24, 1933