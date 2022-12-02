Daytime drivers on Route 30 should expect major delays Tuesday through Thursday as work continues to upgrade the Centerville Road Interchange in East Hempfield Township.

Drivers using Route 30 should find alternate routes due to expected heavy traffic, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Route 30 will have lane restrictions between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Only one direction of Route 30 will be closed at a time.

From 8 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday, Route 30 will have lane restrictions in both directions.

The work is related to the three-year, $36.3 million project to upgrade the interchange and widen Centerville Road. The contractor for the project is J.D. Eckman of Atglen in Chester County.

PennDOT plans to reroute traffic on Route 30 toward the shoulders so contractors can begin work on the median pier supporting the Centerville Road bridge. The contractor will remove and repaint lines on Route 30, and put up barriers around the median pier.

PennDOT repainted lines on the Centerville Road bridge last month in advance of the same project.

The Centerville Road Interchange Improvement Project includes replacing the two-lane bridge over Route 30 with a new five-lane span and upgrading the exit ramps connecting Route 30 and Centerville Road. It also includes widening Centerville Road between Marietta and Columbia avenues (routes 23 and 462), and widening Marietta Avenue between Centerville Road and Stony Battery Road.

The project is aimed at decreasing congestion and increasing safety. Between 2017-2021, crashes occurred on average once every two weeks on the stretch of road set to be upgraded.

East Hempfield Township is contributing $3.8 million to the project because Centerville Road is owned by the township.

The existing Centerville Road bridge over Route 30 was built in 1965. According to PennDOT, 23,113 vehicles use it to cross over Route 30 each day.