Motorists traveling on Route 30 near the Centerville Road interchange Tuesday in East Hempfield Township could face major delays as work gets underway on a bridge-replacement and road widening project.

Work to mill and pave shoulder rumble strips to prepare for a traffic switch scheduled for Sunday night was scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today through Thursday, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Delays in the bidding process pushed back the project’s start by three to four months, and supply chain issues and the price of fuel added $8 million to its $36.3 million cost.

“It’s definitely been a challenge on the supply side,” said Chris Kufro, district executive for PennDOT District 8, which includes Lancaster County.

Kufro said the delays were not significant because it was always the agency’s plan to begin construction in earnest in 2023.

“A lot will happen in the spring, so they have a full season,” he said.

The project is expected to be completed in July 2025.

“It’s going to provide overall corridor safety and capacity improvements to alleviate congestion,” Kufro said.

The project will replace the two-lane bridge which carries Centerville Road over Route 30 with a new five-lane bridge. It also includes upgrades to the exit ramps connecting Centerville Road with Route 30. According to PennDOT, an average of 23,113 vehicles use the bridge each day.

The bridge replacement will take multiple years to complete. Plans call for the new bridge to be constructed in phases so Centerville Road can remain open throughout the project.

“The key is we have to keep traffic maintained on top of the bridge,” Kufro said.

PennDOT estimates the first section, constructed alongside the existing bridge, will be completed by the end of 2023. Once traffic is shifted onto that section, the existing bridge will be demolished to make way for the other half of the new bridge.

The existing bridge is 166 feet long and dates to 1965, when the Route 30 bypass was constructed. It received a fair rating during its most recent inspection.

The project also includes widening Centerville Road, which is owned by East Hempfield Township, as well as a section of Route 23 between Centerville Road and Stony Battery Road. The widened road will have two lanes of traffic in each direction, and sidewalks in some areas.

From 2017 to 2021, crashes occurred on average once every two weeks on the stretch of Centerville Road that will be widened, according to PennDOT.

East Hempfield Township will pay for 20% of the widening project – roughly $3.8 million based on the contract which PennDOT awarded for the project. The township will take $2.4 million from its American Rescue Plan Act funding, and use capital reserve funds to pay for the rest, township officials said.

Crews were scheduled to begin milling and paving rumble strips on the eastbound side of the bridge today. Traffic will be restricted to a single lane.

PennDOT urged motorists to find alternate routes as heavy delays are expected.

The project’s contractor, JD Eckman Inc. of Atglen in Chester County, will shift traffic to the outside shoulders of Route 30 from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday so work can begin on the center pier of the bridge. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained in each direction on Route 30 with this traffic pattern, according to PennDOT.

PennDOT will be able to cover the project’s increased cost thanks in part to funding from the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act of 2021. District 8 – which includes eight counties – received $55.6 million from the law in fiscal year 2022, $16 million of which went toward funding highway projects in Lancaster County.

“The bipartisan infrastructure law made an immediate impact on Pennsylvania's roads and bridges by accelerating highway bridge projects throughout the south central region,” Kufro said.