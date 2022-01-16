Up the hill from Route 30 in Columbia is Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, a historic cemetery with panoramic views of the Susquehanna River and its treelined banks.

In early December, you could also see fallen headstones and marble cover plates on a mausoleum not in place – one secured in its spot by gray duct tape.

Another above-ground grave, part of a different mausoleum, had its cover missing entirely, with a plastic lid partially protecting the casket or remains inside from the elements.

Angel Rodriguez of Columbia showed LNP | LancasterOnline the headstones for his mother and father at Laurel Hill as well as examples of disrepair at the historic cemetery that opened in 1874, according to its website.

Rodriguez, a general contractor, first contacted LNP | LancasterOnline in August about the maintenance problems he’s seen near his family’s burial sites.

“There are families that have spent thousands and thousands of dollars to maintain this place and to have their loved ones there, and they've neglected it,” Rodriguez said. His mother's 2013 funeral and burial cost about $10,000, he said.

The duct-taped mausoleum is only a few yards from his parents’ graves, which he said he visits most days. His grandfather and uncle are also buried at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens.

Columbia Mayor Leo Lutz said he has not heard any complaints about the cemetery in the last few years, but similar issues with management and upkeep have reached him in the past.

“Each time we look to address it, we get some cooperation, but then – bingo – (the cemetery) would be transferred to someone else, and then it would be a matter of starting all over again,” said Lutz, who has served as mayor of the borough since 2002. “It sounds to me like we’re at that where we need to start all over again.”

Matt Seyler is president of Seyler & Associates, a Steelton-based cemetery management company that oversees Laurel Hill, East Harrisburg Cemetery & Crematory and three other Pennsylvania cemeteries.

Seyler told LNP | LancasterOnline he had not heard any recent complaints regarding upkeep of the property and would look into them immediately and address them.

He said he has been part of Laurel Hill’s ownership and management since 2013. Seyler & Associates formed the same year, according to state business records.

The 33-acre property forms a triangle just north of Route 30 and directly west of Columbia High School.

Before the late 1990s, the late Fred Hill owned and managed Laurel Hill, along with several other cemeteries in central Pennsylvania. He also owned the former Rockne’s restaurant in Lancaster at 358 E. Orange St., according to newspaper archives.

Reading-based TLM Inc. purchased the property from Hill’s family after he died in 1995.

Seyler confirmed he is now president of TLM Inc.

Tough business

Seyler told LNP | LancasterOnline that despite some challenges keeping staff safe during the coronavirus pandemic, the overall business has been doing well.

Laurel Hills Memorial Gardens is one of about 10,000 cemeteries in the state and 600 or so privately-owned for-profit cemeteries in the state, according to the Funeral Consumers Alliance of Pennsylvania, an affiliate of the national advocacy nonprofit Funeral Consumers Alliance.

Laurel Hill is a perpetual care cemetery, Seyler said. A trust fund, money set aside from sales of the land, and some from sales for interments, go to maintenance, he said.

Seyler said he didn't know how much it costs to maintain Laurel Hill.

“We also use sales funds to help care for the cemetery as well,” he said. “So, whatever comes in as far as burials and stuff, the exact dollar amount I couldn’t give you.”

Seyler said he would talk to the groundskeepers at Laurel Hill about issues with maintenance and work to resolve any issues quicky. He said any fallen headstones are likely very old.

“Back in the day, they didn’t require bolts in the ground, or the foundation wasn’t put in there properly, and they’ll start tilting,” Seyler said. “They just need to be fixed or put back up depending on the situation.”

In a December visit to the cemetery, erosion was evident near the southern side of the property, where some older headstones had fallen on their sides or slid off their base – potentially a result of heavy rains.

The historic, sprawling Laurel Hill cemetery is a significant place for Columbia, Lutz said. Aside from the people that go to visit buried loved ones, like Rodriguez, Lutz said people like to take walks in the cemetery.

“While it's not borough property, and the borough doesn't have any control of it, we do have some responsibility to contact these folks when we hear about it and have a discussion,” Lutz said. “So that's probably where we're headed.”

Rodriguez said Laurel Hill is supposed to be one of the best cemeteries in the area, with a beautiful view.

“People spend a lot of money so their loved ones can have a good afterlife, you know? I want just better upkeep, cleaning up and stuff like that.”

