Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning for the primary election in Lancaster County.

Polls closed at 8 p.m., with reports indicating the turnout was low due in part to social distancing and the surge of mail-in voting.

The results will start filtering into the Lancaster County Elections Office a short time after the polls close at 8 p.m. However, due to the large amount of mail-in ballots, final results may not be available until days after the Tuesday election.

To get results throughout the county, check below.

LancasterOnline will run full results from every contested race in the primary after they are tabulated.

Lancaster County voters who are registered as either a Democrat or Republican will nominate their party nominees for several major positions.

These positions include president, state representative, U.S. representative, state attorney general , auditor general, treasurer, state senator in outnumbered districts, delegate and alternate delegate to national conventions (Democrat and Republican).