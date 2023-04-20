Six different Lancaster County employees proofread primary election mail-in ballots before the third-party vendor was cleared to print the first batch of 18,554 ballots. Not one of those employees caught a crucial error: Directions instructed voters to choose just one candidate for state Superior Court judge, not two.

At a news conference Thursday, Lancaster County Commissioner John Trescot shared few other details about how exactly a simple typo was not caught, or about how much the error will cost taxpayers. That will have to wait until after the county gets through the May 16 primary, the commissioner said.

“We will review this and we will report on it after the election,” Trescot said at the press conference. “I’m not going to try to have the election office go through what happened right now while we’re trying to run an election.”

A potential fix to avoid a similar error this fall could be hiring a proofreader, Trescot said, or publishing sample ballots on the county’s website before they are printed, so party officials and voters can act as additional proofreaders.

Trescot said several residents found the error and notified the county Friday.

In the meantime, the commissioner provided updates about how mail-in voters can navigate the error to make sure their ballot is counted:

Replacement ballots will be sent out early next week, meaning voters will start to see them in their mailboxes in the final days of April.

As previously reported, the corrected ballot version will have “REPLACEMENT” printed in red on the outer envelope, above a voter’s mail address. If a voter also receives the version without that marker, they should simply throw it out. Even voters who have not yet applied for a mail-in ballot will receive envelopes that say “REPLACEMENT.” If your ballot does not indicate it is a replacement, throw it away.

Of the 18,554 affected voters, the county was able to retrieve all but about 3,400 ballots before they reached mailboxes, according to Trescot. Therefore, most voters who requested mail-in ballots will never see the erroneous version.

The county elections office has received about 200 of the faulty ballots from voters who filled them out and sent them in. If any of these voters fails to submit a replacement ballot, elections workers will use the voided ballot to mark a new ballot honoring the voter’s original choices. If a voter marked one choice for Superior Court judge, it will be counted. If the voter marked two choices despite the erroneous instruction to select just one, those will both be counted as well, Trescot said.

No one area of the county is particularly affected by the erroneous ballots, Trescot said. The addresses of the 3,400 affected voters are scattered throughout Lancaster County, he said. Elections officials were able to quickly recover a bad batch of 6,100 ballots from the Lancaster city post office, making it less likely residents in the city and nearby municipalities would be affected.

The elections office does not plan to contact the 200 or so voters who filled out and returned the misprinted mail-in ballots.

“Everybody’s vote will be counted,” Trescot said. “We, again, think we responded pretty quickly” to minimize the number of voters who received an erroneous ballot.

While Trescot declined to provide a dollar figure on what it will cost the county to address the error, he said the elections office’s budget will be able to cover it.

The deadline for voters to submit an application for a mail-in ballot is May 9.

In the 2023 Superior Court primary, three candidates are running in the Democratic primary: Jill Beck of Allegheny County, and Patrick Dugan and Timika Lane of Philadelphia. Two Republicans are running in the primary, Maria Battista of Clarion County and Harry F. Smail Jr. of Westmoreland County.

Deja vu?

Trescot acknowledged that the county has experienced ballot printing errors in three consecutive primary elections.

“It’s not that it keeps happening; we keep having something different happen,” Trescot said, meaning the errors were all unique.

In the first two instances, the printing company accepted responsibility for printing mistakes on their end and the county wasn’t liable to pay to correct them.

This one was on the county, the commissioner said, but the elections staff were working hard to minimize the error’s effect on voters and run a smooth primary.

In last year’s primary, elections officials discovered an error that was attributed to ballot printing vendor NPC, based in Claysburg. The company accepted responsibility for the error, which affected the bar codes on about 16,000 ballots that prevented them from being properly scanned. The error forced elections officials to manually copy votes onto new ballots.

Lancaster County officials subsequently worked with NPC on procedures to better flag errors before printing, a step that helped convince the board of commissioners to keep working with NPC.

In 2021, Lancaster County ended its contract with Michigan Election Resources — now known as Plerus — and began seeking more than $23,000 in damages from the company after printing errors made thousands of ballots unscannable by elections office machines. County staff had to spend four days copying 12,630 mail ballots by hand.