A 2.2 magnitude earthquake struck western Berks County on Friday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

USGS said the quake struck around 1:11 p.m. near Spring Ridge, Pennsylvania.

The area is between the Blue Marsh Lake stilling basin near Palisades Drive in Bern Township.

Other media said there have been no reports of injuries or damage so far.

The Berks County earthquake follows a 3.4-magnitude quake that hit near Mifflintown, about 70 miles from Lancaster, in June.

Friday's earthquake happened about 40 miles from Lancaster city.