Saturday night at 9:11 p.m., a 2.8 magnitude earthquake hit western York County, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

USGS says that the earthquake hit around 2.5 miles south of East Berlin. The area is not far from Lincoln Highway West toward Abbottstown.

Media reports say that there has been no documented damage caused by the earthquake.

Effects could be felt into surrounding counties, including Adams, Dauphin, Lebanon and Lancaster, as well as in Maryland, according to the USGS.

The southcentral Pennsylvania area has seen three earthquakes since June. A 3.4-magnitude quake hit near Mifflintown in June, and a 2.2-magnitude quake hit western Berks County in July.