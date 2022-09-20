A piece of machinery caused a corn field to catch on fire Tuesday afternoon in East Hempfield Township.

Units were dispatched to Root Road and Spruce Road around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a large brush fire in a corn field, according to East Hempfield Township Emergency Services Coordinator Diane Garber.

Garber said that they received a call from the farmer saying that the fire was due to equipment that was harvesting the corn. The farmer also cited the dry conditions and wind that contributed to bolstering the spread of the fire.

There were between 12-15 fire companies that responded to the scene, including multiple brush units and the county fire warden.

Garber said that there were no injuries, and that most of the field was harvested so there wasn’t much loss in crops. There was no other property damage.

Fire units were able to get into the treeline in order to prevent the fire from spreading to the housing units and golf course at Bent Creek.

East Petersburg fire chief Don Schoenberger said the fire burned an estimated 12 acres.