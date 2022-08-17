M&T Bank is donating one of its former branch buildings in York County to the Lancaster County-based Spanish American Civic Association to create a new workforce development center.

Tec Centro York will offer basic adult education, linguistic and job skills training, and career counseling to residents in historically underserved communities, according to an M&T Bank press release.

The center at 800 E. Market St. in York city is scheduled to open by the middle of 2023, according to the bank.

“SACA and Tec Centro are immensely grateful for collaborative partnerships, like that of M&T Bank,” Carlos Graupera, founder and CEO of SACA and SACA Development, said in the press release. “This is a powerful example of a business using its resources and expertise to work alongside other organizations to amplify the community’s access to and effectiveness of our workforce development programs.”

SACA is partnering with the York Community Resource Center to administer Tec Centro York’s workforce development programs.

The York County career center is the second modeled on Tec Centro Lancaster, which was founded in February 2014. A Berks County version opened in September 2021 in Reading.

Operated under the umbrella of SACA, Tec Centro’s business model focuses on language, basic adult education, bilingual skills training and job placement.

In Lancaster County, Tec Centro works with area community colleges and training programs to teach skills for careers in high-demand jobs in industries including health care and construction, according to the nonprofit’s website at teccentro.sacapa.org/.

“When we made the difficult decision to consolidate two neighboring bank branches into one facility, we knew we had to give the building to an organization that would use it to benefit the York community,” Tom Koppmann, M&T’s regional president for Southeast Pennsylvania, said in the press release. “In SACA, we found the perfect partner to provide residents of York with the resources and skills they need to improve their lives and provide for their families. We can’t wait to see how Tec Centro York helps to transform the communities it serves.”

The M&T branch at 800 E. Market St. in York city was consolidated into a branch at 21 E. Market St. A full-service M&T ATM that accepts deposits and distributes withdrawals will remain available to bank customers outside the Tec Centro York building.

According to its website, M&T Bank has Lancaster County branches in East Hempfield, East Lampeter, Leacock and Manheim townships, and New Holland.