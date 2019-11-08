A trucking company agreed to pay $13 million to the estate of a woman and her son as part of a settlement from a 2018 fatal crash in East Hempfield Township.

The law firm representing the family did not identify the people or company involved in the case, but its description of the incident appears identical to a Sept. 28, 2018, crash that resulted in the death of a Hershey woman.

Luckner Alexis, of Reading, was driving a tractor-trailer on Route 283 between the Salunga and State Road/Route 722 exits when he fell asleep, police said in charging documents.

The tractor-trailer drifted to the right and struck two vehicles belonging to Inez Nolan and her son, Thomas Nolan Jr. They were both in one of the vehicles waiting for a tow truck.

Inez Nolan, 56, had driven to the scene to assist her son, whose car had a mechanical issue. Both cars were on the right shoulder with their four-way flashers on, police said.

Inez Nolan died six days after the crash. Her son, then 22, was seriously injured, suffering head trauma, broken bones and spinal fractures, according to police.

Alexis, 58, was charged in February 2018 with homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and other related charges, according to documents filed by East Hempfield Township police. He is being held at Berks County Prison, and a trial is scheduled for Jan. 13, 2020, according to court documents.

In an email to LNP, Nolan family attorney Robert N. Braker of the Philadelphia law firm Saltz, Mongeluzzi, Barrett & Bendesky said he couldn’t provide information beyond what was in a statement released by the firm.

Phone messages LNP left Thursday attempting to contact Nolan family members were not returned.

Alexis’ defense attorney said he is representing him only in the criminal case and could not confirm or comment on the settlement. He also declined to name the company Alexis was driving for, which does not appear in public documents.