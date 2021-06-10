Blue Ball truck-body maker M.H. Eby is breaking ground on a new sales and service location in Montana this month.

The 11,700 square-foot facility will include an indoor show room, sales offices, a parts counter and service shop, a press release from the company said. The location should open by the end of the year.

The location in Laurel marks its Eby’s seventh sales and service facility, a spokesperson said. The company also has operations in Ohio, Iowa, Indiana and South Dakota.

“Our regional sales rep, Chuck Pfleeger, has built a strong reputation in not just the Billings area, but all over the Northwest,” said Travis Eby, president of M.H. Eby. “The time is right to further support those customers with factory service, parts and warranty services close to home.”

Eby represents the third generation of his family to lead the company, which has been in business since 1938.

Headquartered in Blue Ball, M.H. Eby announced four years ago a new production plant in Ephrata.